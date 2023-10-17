ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.90.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 71.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

