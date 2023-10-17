ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
ArcelorMittal Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MT opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.90.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
Featured Stories
