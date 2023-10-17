Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,673,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,524 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $126,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 35,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.7 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

