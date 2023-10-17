Argent Capital Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $2,238,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $393,782.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of HRI opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.87. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.48 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Herc

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.