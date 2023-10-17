Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,148 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,450,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,055,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,998,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,843,000 after acquiring an additional 108,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,927,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after acquiring an additional 89,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,701,000 after acquiring an additional 102,125 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFPI

UFP Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average is $92.79.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.