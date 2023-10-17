Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) vs. Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Financial Analysis

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) and Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arista Networks and Pure Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Networks $5.26 billion 11.58 $1.35 billion $5.41 36.38 Pure Storage $2.76 billion 4.02 $73.07 million ($0.02) -1,779.50

Arista Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Storage. Pure Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arista Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

67.1% of Arista Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Pure Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Arista Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Pure Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arista Networks and Pure Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Networks 0 3 15 0 2.83 Pure Storage 0 2 11 1 2.93

Arista Networks currently has a consensus price target of $199.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.30%. Pure Storage has a consensus price target of $42.59, indicating a potential upside of 19.66%. Given Pure Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pure Storage is more favorable than Arista Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Networks and Pure Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Networks 32.48% 31.19% 22.26% Pure Storage -0.03% 8.97% 2.56%

Volatility and Risk

Arista Networks has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Storage has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arista Networks beats Pure Storage on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, telecommunication service providers, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. Its products portfolio includes FlashArray for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; FlashArray//XL; and FlashArray//C, an all-QLC flash array. The company also provides FlashBlade, a solution for unstructured data workloads of various types; FlashStack that combines compute, network, and storage to provide an infrastructure platform; FlashRecover, an all-flash modern data protection solution; and AIRI, a full-stack AI-ready infrastructure. In addition, it offers evergreen storage subscription and Cloud Block Store, as well as Portworx a cloud-native Kubernetes data management solution It also offers technical and professional, training and education, and certification services. The company sells its products and subscription services through direct sales force and channel partners. The company was formerly known as OS76, Inc. and changed its name to Pure Storage, Inc. in January 2010. Pure Storage, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.