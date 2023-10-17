Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.13.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

AWI stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.34.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

