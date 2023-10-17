ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
ArrowMark Financial has a payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 4.3 %
BANX stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.93 million, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.50. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
