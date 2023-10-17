Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $237.00 to $261.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. traded as high as $237.69 and last traded at $237.62, with a volume of 175347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $236.59.

AJG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AJG

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.