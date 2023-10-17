Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Up 6.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 1,138,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,812,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $8,678,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,440,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,926,547.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,050,072 shares in the company, valued at $852,076,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 507,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,678,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,440,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,926,547.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,055,551 shares of company stock valued at $77,046,148 and have sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,218,125. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. FBN Securities lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Asana Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The company had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Asana by 28.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 170.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Asana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

