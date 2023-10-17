Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,433 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $19,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REG. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 129,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 86,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 37,755 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $68.56.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

