Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,669 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Newmont worth $19,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 47,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 43,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEM opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

