Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $22,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $180.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.68. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EFX

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.