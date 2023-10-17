Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $20.41 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $20,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.