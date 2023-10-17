Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $22.10 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,085 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $22,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. General Motors has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

