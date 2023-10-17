Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $25.58 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Hershey worth $25,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $191.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.33 and a 200-day moving average of $239.44. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $186.63 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSY

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $667,450. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.