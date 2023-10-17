Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $20,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,611 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $151,147,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $173,967,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,484,000 after acquiring an additional 588,320 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $5,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,002,615 shares in the company, valued at $130,630,708.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $5,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,002,615 shares in the company, valued at $130,630,708.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,197,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,144,679 shares of company stock worth $163,513,170. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 9th. Melius started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.77.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.9 %

ABNB stock opened at $125.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.41. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

