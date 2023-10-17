Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $21,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of -121.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,260. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.