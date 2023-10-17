Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $21,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after buying an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $326,580,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.92.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $199.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $137.51 and a 52-week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

