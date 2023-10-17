Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of NICE worth $19,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in NICE by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NICE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NICE Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $158.29 and a 1-year high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

