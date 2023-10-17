Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.