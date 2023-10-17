Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,513 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after buying an additional 88,010,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 400.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $68.28 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

