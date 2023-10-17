Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 17,357 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,357 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $22,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,720,000 after acquiring an additional 524,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

PAYX opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.07. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.