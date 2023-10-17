Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 43,809 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,809 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $23,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after buying an additional 864,628 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 549.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 852,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,159,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.22.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

