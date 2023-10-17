Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATLC. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATLC

Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $30.19 on Friday. Atlanticus has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $43.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $435.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $290.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $82,555.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $82,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $160,202 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter worth $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Atlanticus by 123.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter worth $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atlanticus by 37.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter worth $217,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlanticus

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.