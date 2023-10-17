AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

AtriCure Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ATRC opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.33.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $195,076.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,992.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

