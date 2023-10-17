AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys New Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. HSBC lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $234.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.