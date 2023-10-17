AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $557.47 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,942,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 127,314 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 3.5% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $557,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $321.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.73. The company has a market capitalization of $826.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,249 shares of company stock worth $12,246,219 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

