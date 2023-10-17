AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $409,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NIO by 4.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of NIO by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NIO opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on NIO

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.