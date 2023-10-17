AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 1,326 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in BILL were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in BILL by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 2,083.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $96,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $96,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Loren Padelford sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $239,123.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,082.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,601. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $112.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. Analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

