AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PG&E by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984,092 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PG&E by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,328,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

PG&E stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

