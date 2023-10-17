Avaii Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.70.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.10. 27,858,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,962,438. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

