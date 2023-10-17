Avaii Wealth Management LLC Buys 715 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,939. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.