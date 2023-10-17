Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $728,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,822. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

