Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) Insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold Buys 28,115 Shares

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI – Get Free Report) insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold purchased 28,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.22 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,300.30 ($21,709.05).

Bailador Technology Investments Price Performance

Bailador Technology Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

Bailador Technology Investments Company Profile

Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, late venture and PIPESs and expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in IT, software & services, health technology, the Internet with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.

