Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,449 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.18. 28,430,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,603,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

