Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 126.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,730 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,863,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,966,000 after purchasing an additional 916,664 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

