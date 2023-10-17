Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 248.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

