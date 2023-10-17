Bank of Stockton Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. 25 LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.57.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $539.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $499.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $499.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

