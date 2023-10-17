Banta Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banta Asset Management LP bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Tesla comprises about 0.2% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,032,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,061,984. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.86. The stock has a market cap of $807.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $278.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.70.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

