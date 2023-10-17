Banta Asset Management LP Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Banta Asset Management LP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 508.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,150 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Banta Asset Management LP owned 4.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 513.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,484. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $21.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

