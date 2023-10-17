Banta Asset Management LP Has $3.50 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Banta Asset Management LP lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Banta Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $22.55 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,315. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.1236 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

