Banta Asset Management LP Has $336,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Banta Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,725 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Banta Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 126,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. 11,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,678. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $23.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

