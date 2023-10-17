Banta Asset Management LP Raises Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Banta Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,340,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Veritone comprises about 10.7% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Banta Asset Management LP owned about 6.36% of Veritone worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 46,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

VERI stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. 153,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $97.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.21. Veritone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.65 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 66.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Veritone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Veritone from $5.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Veritone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

