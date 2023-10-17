Banta Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Banta Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,275 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Banta Asset Management LP owned 3.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJR. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJR stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,036. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $22.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.1186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

