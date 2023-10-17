Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Holdings Raised by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,383 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Barclays worth $20,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCS. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Barclays by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. 3,567,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,204,610. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCS. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BCS cut their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

