BayCom (BCML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. BayCom had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. On average, analysts expect BayCom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BayCom Stock Performance

Shares of BCML stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $233.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.70.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BayCom

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BayCom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BayCom by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 269,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

