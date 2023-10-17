Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $90.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.39. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,392.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $2,935,950.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,392.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,192,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

