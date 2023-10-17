Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $56.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 97,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,103. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $38,604.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 156,918 shares of company stock worth $5,027,157 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

