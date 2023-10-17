Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up approximately 4.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $296,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

BDX traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $259.44. The company had a trading volume of 110,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $217.70 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

