Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by MY Wealth Management Inc.

MY Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the period. Bentley Systems comprises approximately 2.1% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $3,062,503.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,070,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,379,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,838.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $3,062,503.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,070,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,379,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,896 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,964. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.91. 214,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,908. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

